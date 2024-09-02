CL police back Davao cops' mission to arrest Quiboloy

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Central Luzon police office has sent a team of personnel to Davao to support the troopers of Police Regional Office 11 (PRO 11) who are serving an arrest warrant against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy of the Kingdom Of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., director of the Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO3), expressed his support for PRO-11’s efforts.

He stressed "the importance of national cooperation among police units to accomplish critical law enforcement objectives as directed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, General Rommel Francisco Marbil.

"The deployment of our personnel to PRO-11 reflects our commitment to ensuring the success of national operations in maintaining peace and order. We stand in full support of PRO-11's mission to locate and apprehend Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, reinforcing their efforts with the necessary resources and manpower. PRO-3 is always ready to extend assistance to our fellow regions in critical times such as this," said Hidalgo.

PRO-3 said it has mobilized its forces to support the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) PRO-11.

The CL police said "this strategic augmentation aims to ensure peace and order amidst heightened tensions and to strengthen efforts in locating the fugitive religious leader."

With their expertise in crowd management, the additional personnel from PRO-3 have bolstered operational effectiveness, ensuring safety and security in Davao

The PNP has been intensifying its nationwide manhunt operations following the issuance of arrest warrants against Quiboloy on multiple charges.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement, and report any information that may assist in the apprehension of the wanted individual.