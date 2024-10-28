CL police help Bicol residents

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Police Regional Office III deployed 62 personnel over the weekend to deliver assistance to typhoon-hit communities in the Bicol region.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of PRO 3, stated that the team, trained in search, rescue, and retrieval operations, supports the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in the area.

“In times like these, extending help to the hardest-hit communities is vital. This mission is made possible with the strong support of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), whose resources have been instrumental in enabling our response,” Maranan said.

Aside from deployment of its personnel, the PRO-3 also sent relief supplies which were distributed to evacuees.