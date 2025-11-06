CL policemen join 2025 quake drill

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) joined the 4th Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) on Thursday, November 6, 2025 to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience among its personnel.

The drill, held inside Camp Olivas, was spearheaded by the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division under the leadership of Police Colonel Ferdinand D. Germino.

More than 1,000 participants, including Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, non-uniformed employees, police applicants, and students, participated in the activity.

The drill is aimed to "enhance awareness and readiness by simulating real-life earthquake conditions to ensure that police and civilian employees can respond effectively during emergencies."

At the sound of the siren, personnel immediately performed the “duck, cover, and hold” procedure before proceeding in an orderly manner to the designated evacuation area at the camp's Parade Ground.

Members of the Regional Medical and Dental Unit also conducted a simulation of rescue and first-aid operations.

Brigadier General Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr., PRO-3 director, said that preparedness is important as part of police discipline and public service.

“Preparedness is not a routine activity but a duty we owe to the people we serve,” Peñones said.