CL registers high agri output amid El Nino

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Agriculture (DA) said that the El Nino phenomenon's impact on Central Luzon agriculture since last year has been insignificant.

The agency said the production of major crops in the region remains high.

DA’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management focal person, Lowell D. Rebillaco, said the effects of El Nino has been "insignificant" compared to the production performance of the region.

Rebillaco mentioned that the region’s rice production sustained damage of about 11,376 metric tons due to El Nino and other agricultural-related problems.

But this damage is minimal compared to the region's total production of 3.638 million metric tons of rice.

"The production this year shows that the interventions made were able to avert the effects of El Nino. So, the effects are insignificant," Rebillaco added.

The DA official credited the high production to the collaborative efforts of agencies and partners.

For the cropping season of 2023 to 2024, the DA targeted some 321,000 hectares.

Rebillaco reported that farmers exceeded this target, planting 389,000 hectares.

As of May 31, 2024, the DA reported that approximately 364,000 hectares had been harvested.

DA Regional Director Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr. stated that rice damage due to El Nino reached P600 million but this did not affect the region's total production.

Lapuz assured that the region’s rice sufficiency is at 154 percent, more than enough to meet the demands.

Lapuz added that the agricultural performance for 2023 shows a vibrant output in terms of production.

Rice continues to lead in overall production with an output of 3,638,431 metric tons.

This production contributes 18 percent to the national food supply, maintaining rice's position as a crucial crop with a sufficiency level of 154.

Meanwhile, Central Luzon remains the country’s number one onion producer, contributing 55 percent of the national supply, with 138,028 metric tons produced in 2023.

Lapuz said that Central Luzon's poultry sector logged chicken meat production reaching 655,414 metric tons, accounting for 34 percent of the national supply and achieving a sufficiency level of 428.

Chicken eggs follow closely, contributing 19 percent with a production of 136,307 metric tons and a sufficiency level of 163.

Additional information from the Philippine Statistics Authority shows that duck egg production hit 30,104 metric tons, contributing 55 percent to the national supply and achieving the highest sufficiency level recorded at 1,654.

Duck meat, producing a smaller quantity of 7,502 metric tons, contributed 28 percent to the national production of 2023.

"Chevon, or goat meat, is emerging as a significant commodity, contributing 10 percent to the national supply with a production of 6,838 metric tons and a sufficiency level of 297," Lapuz added.

Lowland vegetables produced 168,336 metric tons, accounting for 18 percent of the national supply with a sufficiency level of 82.

Pork production, at 180,188 metric tons, contributes 10 percent and has a sufficiency level of 114, which, according to Lapuz, shows positive figures despite the effects of swine flu.