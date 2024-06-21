CL top rice producer

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Central Luzon remains to be the top producer of rice and agricultural commodities in the country, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DA reported that the region, dubbed the country’s rice granary, contributed 18 percent to the total national production with 3.63 million metric tons in 2023.

The agency said the region is also number one in onion production contributing 55 percent to the national output last year.

Region III also leads in the production of chicken meat with 34 percent contribution, duck meat with 28 percent, and duck eggs with 55 percent.

DA disclosed that it has secured a budget of P9.04 billion for various programs and projects in Central Luzon, with a significant 60.95 percent allocated to the rice program.

Over P2 billion of the budget will support farm-to-market road projects, DA added.

Last year, the agency distributed P2.22 billion worth of seeds to 91,559 farmers across 158 farmers' cooperatives and associations; P931.52 million worth of fertilizer; P249.79 million worth of agricultural machinery and equipment; and constructed 56 farm-to-market roads covering 112.38 kilometers worth P1.35 billion.