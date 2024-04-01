CL tops cases of teen pregnancies

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) reported that Central Luzon ranked first nationwide in terms of pregnancies among adolescents below 15 years old.

The CPD said that births among 10 to 14 years old in the region totaled 409, making up 33.66 percent of all cases in the country.

The 2022 Civil Registry and Vital Statistics showed that Central Luzon also remained second in terms of adolescents 10 to 19 years old who are getting pregnant with a total of 17,107 cases, contributing 11.4 percent to the nationwide tally.

The CPD noted that Bulacan has the highest number of teenage pregnancy cases in Central Luzon with 4,610.

Bulacan was followed by Pampanga with 4,199 cases; Nueva Ecija with 3,495 cases; Tarlac with 1,825 cases; Bataan with 1,336 cases; Zambales with 1,238 cases; and Aurora with 401 cases.

“These figures are very alarming, especially with the rising incidence of pregnancies among 10 to 14 years old because these are very young girls who are supposed to be in school,” said CPD Regional Director Lourdes Nacionales.

She warned of the health risks associated with getting pregnant at a very young agem

Nacionales said the body of teenage mothers are not yet suitable or ready to carry a child in the womb.

“When the mother is not healthy, the child she carries will be unhealthy as well. There is a tendency for both the mother and child to be malnourished because the reproductive system of our young women is not ready to get pregnant. This can also lead to maternal and child mortality,” she added.

CPD said that teenage pregnancy also has an impact on the socio-economic aspect since most of these cases come from poor households.

To address the concern, the CPD said it is working with members of the Regional Development Council Special Regional Committee on Population and Development in harmonizing initiatives for the prevention of teenage pregnancy.

The ongoing initiatives include a partnership with the Department of Education in the integration of Comprehensive Sexuality Education, the adoption of The Challenge Initiative for Adolescent Youth Friendly Cities, and the Special Protection Program for Adolescent Mothers and their Children.