CL top fish producer

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Central Luzon is the country's top producer of tilapia, shrimp, mangrove crab and shellfish, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Tilapia production in the region contributes about 57

percent to the country's production, with milkfish consistently in second spot.

The BFAR said that aquaculture accounts for some 80 percent of total production of the region's fish industry, involving 154,250 registered fisherfolk as of January last year.

The region boasts a long coastline, including the Aurora coast (332 kilometers), Zambales coast (110 kilometers), and Manila Bay (192 kilometers).

Central Luzon utilizes its vast freshwater and brackish water fish ponds for aquaculture.

In commercial fisheries, the region produced 6,363.83 metric tons, contributing 1.80 percent of regional production.

Municipal fisheries contributed 48,392.54 metric tons (13.65 percent), while aquaculture dominated with 299,649.39 metric tons (84.55 percent).

To sustain production in the region, BFAR has implemented various programs to support fisheries development, including technology outreach stations, fingerlings and seed stock production, broodstock development, mariculture operations, and distributing climate-resilient fishing gear.

The agency also focuses on post-harvest and marketing initiatives such as KADIWA ng Pangulo, trade fairs, market matching, and credit facilitation.

Additionally, BFAR offers fisheries extension programs, including training, technical assistance, and the establishment of techno demo projects.

Locally funded projects like the Special Area for Agricultural Development Program, Shellfish Development Program, and Climate Change-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Projects also play crucial roles.

Additionally, the Philippine Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency or FishCoRe Project is a seven-year World Bank-funded initiative that aims to enhance fisheries governance through a science-based, participatory, and transparent framework.

“Our role is significant. Region 3 not only supplies fish to Metro Manila but also to neighboring regions,” the BFAR said.