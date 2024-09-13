CL tourism, trade fair launched

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The 2024 edition of the Central Luzon Tourism and Trade Fair was launched on Thursday, September 12, 2924 at SM City Pampanga.

The four-day event, which will last until Sunday, September 15, is aimed at promoting local tourism-based products and services.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Central Luzon Director Richard Daenos, City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag and Mexico officials led the ceremonial opening of the fair.

Ching Pangilinan, City Tourism Officer, said more than 30 exhibitors participated in the fair.

These include travel agencies, airlines, tourism organizations, banks and telecom firms, hotels, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities.

Cultural presentations, “BrandTalks,” product presentations, cooking demos, a photography workshop, and free Kalesa rides are also part of the four-day run of the fair.