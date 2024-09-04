CL wage board sets public hearing for new salary hike

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board

(RTWPB) in Central Luzon is set to hold a public hearing on September 16, 2024.

The public hearing will be held at 1 pm at the Mini Convention Center of Heroes Hall here.

This is part of the RTWPB's ongoing minimum wage review in the region.

The last wage order in Central Luzon took effect on October 16, 2023 which granted an increase of P40 in the daily pay of workers in the region.

This brought the daily minimum wage in the region to P449 to P500 for the Non-Agriculture Sector, P422 to P470 for Agriculture, and P384 to P489 for Retail/Service.

The current wage rates in Central Luzon vary by sector and location.

The RTWPB encouraged concerned parties to participate in the

public hearing.

“We strongly urge all interested parties to attend, as the insights gathered will be crucial to the Board's wage deliberation. This public hearing offers a vital opportunity for both employees and employers to express their concerns," the agency said.

"The inputs collected will be thoroughly reviewed and considered, with a focus on the issues raised. We also want to reiterate that the Board is closely monitoring the existing socio-economic conditions in the region, that affects both the needs of employees and their families, and the employers’ capacity to pay,” the RTWPB added.

Interested parties are requested to coordinate with the secretariat. Position papers may also be submitted at 2nd Floor Kingspire Business Centre, KM71 MacArthur Highway, Barangay San Isidro, City of San Fernando, Pampanga, or through email rtwpb3@yahoo.com.ph, rtwpb3@gmail.com, and/or rb3@produktiboatsahod.onmicrosoft.com from September 16, 2024 to September 18,

2024.

For further inquiries or coordination, you may reach RTWPB 3 through 0918-253-7930 or (045) 649-1048, or email at rb3@nwpc.dole.gov.ph or rtwpb3@yahoo.com.ph.