CL waters free from oil contamination

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported that coastal waters in Central Luzon, particularly in Bataan, Bulacan and Pampanga, remained unaffected by the oil spill.

This was gleaned on the agency's Bataan Oil Spill Bulletin No. 4 released on Tuesday, August 13.

BFAR noted that results of sensory evaluation for traces of oil and grease since the oil spill was first reported, until August 12, 2024, have consistently shown that fish and shellfish gathered from sampling sites in the said provinces are free from any contamination.

The agency added that results of chemical testing for presence of PAH on samples collected from Bataan and Bulacan submitted for analysis last July 29, 2024 showed that PAH concentrations are significantly below levels of concern and pose no significant risk to public health.

“Based on the stated results, the public is therefore informed that fish from Bataan, Pampanga and Bulacan are safe for human consumption,” BFAR said.

It added that it will maintain fish sampling and conduct sensory evaluation to determine the presence of oil and grease in affected areas.

“Samples will also be continuously tested for presence of PAH. Continuous monitoring and testing is essential in ensuring the safety of the consuming public,” BFAR said.

The Bureau urged fisherfolk and the general public to remain calm and monitor the situation through updates issued by government agencies.