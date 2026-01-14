CL workers get P1.3B from TUPAD in 2025

A total of P1.3 billion in aid was received by 194,000 workers in Central Luzon through the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers or Tupad program.

This is part of the agency's 2025 emergency employment interventions, where the beneficiaries were employed in various community-based rehabilitation projects.

The programs included the construction of temporary bamboo bridges and access roads, repair of evacuation shelters, clearing of canals, and other activities aimed at accelerating recovery efforts and ensuring community safety.

DOLE Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio reported that the agency released P187.6 million in November alone to sustain emergency employment interventions in disaster-stricken areas, particularly 29,963 workers and residents directly affected by tropical cyclones Tino and Uwan.

“During Tropical Cyclone Tino, DOLE provided P51 million in wages to 8,227 beneficiaries in Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Bataan,” Panlilio said.

Assistance for communities recovering from Tropical Cyclone Uwan amounted to P136 million, benefitting 21,736 individuals in Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, and Tarlac.

In Aurora, one of the hardest-hit provinces, DOLE distributed P33 million to 5,463 beneficiaries who were engaged rehabilitation activities.

In Bulacan, where several coastal and low-lying areas experienced flooding, some 5,279 residents received emergency employment assistance amounting to more than P32 million.