The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said it has surpassed its initial ₱12.5-billion investment target for 2026.

CDC President disclosed that an existing investor in Clark discusses about ₱106 billion in investments for this year and next year.

The CDC chief made the disclosure in an interview with former Department of Budget and Management Undersecretary Margaux Salcedo on Business 360 of Bilyonaryo News Channel on Thursday, November 24.

“We are exceeding far, far than the 12.5 billion,” Devanadera said, referring to CDC’s initial investment target for the year.

The CDC chief added that an existing investor in Clark is discussing about ₱106 billion in investments for this year and next year.

Devanadera said CDC’s role includes attracting investments and generating employment, while supporting Clark’s role in the Luzon Economic Corridor.

The official added that CDC focuses on ease and cost of doing business.

“The mantra, really, of Clark Development Corporation is, one, ease in doing business. Two, least cost in doing business,” she said.

Devanadera added that CDC has streamlined and automated several processes, with account officers assisting investors and prospective locators with their requirements.

She also said CDC provides locators assistance on manpower, connectivity and other requirements.

CDC has also initiated a Business Interdependence program to strengthen linkages among locators and supply-chain connections within Clark.

“We think that what is critical to our locators is the ecosystem within and the supply chain,” Devanadera said.

Clark currently has 1,295 investors and about 151,000 workers.

Devanadera cited CDC partnerships with around 29 schools and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in addressing manpower requirements.

She also mentioned Clark’s connectivity to major road networks, the Subic port and the planned railway in discussing the movement of people and goods.

“The movement of people, the movement of goods will be less costly and will be faster. So that's the role of Clark,” Devanadera said.

She added that existing investors contribute to the ecosystem as new investments, including those in advanced manufacturing, enter Clark.

“Our best marketers now in Clark are the investors themselves,” she said.