Clark airport conducts emergency exercise

The Clark International Airport (CRK), in partnership with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP), completed its first full-scale security exercise on Monday.

The exercise simulated an aircraft hijacking incident to test and refine existing emergency response procedures.

The drill was designed to ensure that emergency response teams are fully prepared for critical situations.

The PNP AVSEGROUP, together with the Special Operations Unit, demonstrated negotiation and tactical assault strategies with the primary aim of preserving life and protecting human rights.

Office of Transportation Security Administrator Undersecretary Gilberto DC Cruz acknowledged the dedication and coordination of airport authorities, law enforcement, emergency responders, and aviation security teams.

He also commended the participants in their real-life portrayal of their individual roles that contributed to the success of the activity.

Cruz described the tactical assault “one of the most precise SOU execution I have ever witnessed”.

“This exercise has clearly demonstrated the vital importance of preparedness, discipline, and unified action in safeguarding our aviation sector. It also forms part of our broader preparations for the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit and related engagements here in Clark,” he added.

Noel Manankil, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp (LIPAD), expressed his gratitude to the agencies that supported the exercise.

“Ensuring the safety of CRK and its facilities is part of our commitment to our passengers. Through these exercises, we strengthen our capabilities, identify opportunities for improvement, and maintain our readiness to respond to any crisis," Manankil said.

Flights and terminal services proceeded as scheduled. Travelers did not experience any disruptions to their flight schedules, the airport officials said.