Clark airport gets recognition as 'World's Best at Arrivals'

Clark International Airport (CRK) is one of the six airports worldwide to receive the Best Airports at Arrivals Globally award at the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards, organized by Airports Council International (ACI) World.

“This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and partners who ensure that every passenger is welcomed with efficiency, comfort, and genuine Filipino hospitality. We believe that an airport should give the first positive experience to visitors to our country, and we remain committed to giving this positive arrival experience as traffic grows globally,” said Noel Manankil, President and CEO of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp (LIPAD), the manager and operator of CRK.

ASQ is the only global benchmarking program that measures passenger satisfaction in real time while travelers are at the airport.

Nearly 707,000 passengers worldwide were surveyed across all operating hours, days, and months using scientifically designed sampling methods.

The 2025 ASQ results show that passengers increasingly value clean, welcoming airport environments and smooth, human-centred interactions. Improvements in Border and Passport Control highlight the critical role of frontline staff in reducing stress and uncertainty at key moments of the journey.

The Customer Experience Awards were announced by ACI World amid sustained global air traffic growth. Global passenger volumes are expected to reach 9.8 billion in 2025 and rise further to 10.2 billion in 2026, placing increasing pressure on airports worldwide to deliver efficient and high-quality services at scale.

Despite continued traffic growth, global passenger satisfaction increased in 2025.

Border and Passport Control recorded the largest satisfaction gains, while airport ambience and cleanliness emerged as the strongest drivers of overall passenger satisfaction.

“Airports are demonstrating that passenger satisfaction can continue to rise despite growing pressure,” said Justin Erbacci, Director General of ACI World. “These awards reflect the collective efforts of airport teams and stakeholders worldwide. As we celebrate the ASQ program’s 20th Anniversary, we recognize two decades of trusted insights and recognition that have helped airports create better and more memorable journeys. Congratulations to all the ACI ASQ Customer Experience Award winners for their unwavering dedication to passenger experience.”

The 2025 ASQ Customer Experience Awards Ceremony will be held during the ACI World Airport Experience Summit in Istanbul, Türkiye, from 31 August to 4 September 2026.

The annual summit brings together more than 800 airport executives, customer experience experts, and industry professionals to discuss strategies shaping the future of airport operations worldwide.

Some 100 airports worldwide will be recognized for excellence in passenger experience, with 195 awards presented across all categories and regions.

The awards include Best Airports at Departures, Best Airports: Most Dedicated Staff, Best Airports: Easiest Airport Journey, Best Airports: Most Enjoyable Airport, Best Airports: Cleanest Airport, and Best Airports at Arrivals. Eight airports will also receive the ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence award.