Clark airport passengers increase despite fuel hike

The Clark International Airport (CRK) posted higher passenger traffic in the first half of 2026 despite rising airfares caused by higher fuel costs, an airport official said.

Jasmin Reyes, head of Traffic Development at LIPAD Corporation, said the growth came mainly from domestic travel.

She attributed the passenger increase to the transfer of commercial turboprop operations from Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Clark.

The transfer took effect on March 29, 2026 as part of the government’s efforts to decongest the country’s main gateway.

“Di po namin makita na nag-drop ang passenger rate because of the transfer of turbo prop operation. Since nalipat po ang operation since summer of 2026, ‘yun po ang nagdagdag namin sa mga passengers namin domestic wise,” Reyes said.

Reyes said CRK recorded an overall system-wide passenger growth of about 6% in the first half of the year, with domestic flights contributing 26% of the increase.

She said El Nido, Coron and Siargao are among the top domestic destinations.

Clark airport currently serves at least 12 domestic destinations, including Cebu, Caticlan, Coron, El Nido, Naga, Siargao, Basco, Davao City, Iloilo City and Puerto Princesa.

However, Reyes said the greater impact of the fuel crisis was felt on international operations.

“Sa international, diyan po talaga naramdaman ang crisis,” Reyes said.

During the height of the conflict, Reyes said flights to Doha and Dubai were canceled.

He added that some international services were also reduced because of passenger uncertainty and higher fuel costs.

Currently, Reyes said CRK connects passengers to 10 international destinations in South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Fourteen airlines operate 250 weekly flights from Clark airport, she added.