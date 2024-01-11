Clark airport posts growth in 2023

CLARK FREEPORT—Clark International Airport (CRK) recorded a growth in 2023, with nearly two million passengers.

This marks a substantial increase of 42 percent against forecast and 158 percent increase against 2022 numbers.

Forecast is based on the projected restoration of airline seat capacity, taking into consideration border policies, demand recovery, airline plans and other airports' constraints after the pandemic.

The traffic forecasts were done in cooperation with Changi Airports International Pte. Ltd., a key partner and technical consultant of Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), the consortium that operates and manages CRK.

Throughout the year, the airport facilitated a total of 14,892 flights, including 11 international and 10 domestic flights.

"We are both thrilled and affirmed by what we've achieved this year. The substantial increase in passenger numbers, surpassing both industry forecasts and previous year's performance, is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated team and the attractiveness of our airport," LIPAD president and chief executive officer Noel Manankil said.

"As we move forward, we vow to build on this success and explore new avenues for enhancement. Our goal is to exceed customer expectations, and we are excited about the opportunities that the coming year holds for Clark International Airport," he added.

LIPAD said this growth indicates a robust recovery for Clark International Airport and the Central and Northern Luzon regions.

"It also reflects a positive trend in the broader aviation sector," LIPAD added.