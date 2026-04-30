Clark emerging int'l MICE area

An executive of a newly-established hospitality management and consultation firm said that Clark Freeport is an emerging destination of international Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE)

Michael Nabong, founder and managing director of Hospitality Solutions PH (HSPH) cited Clark's advantages as one of the country's premier gateway with infrastructure and strategic location.

During the News@Hues forum hosted by the Pampanga Press Club and Park Inn by Radisson Clark on Tuesday, Nabong underscored the need for an inventory of rooms and convention halls in Clark.

“We haven’t reached that point where we have exhausted efforts to make Clark an international MICE destination. That is something everyone else would want to look into. We don’t have that full capacity yet to get the international MICE events,” Nabong said.

He said Clark has more than 4,000 hotel rooms.The SMX Clark Convention has about 1,200 capacity.

Tour and travel experts said that for a local area to become an international MICE destination, it would need at least 5,000 rooms and a convention facility that could seat about 10,000.

These are the same requirements in hosting a big regional gathering like the ASEAN meetings of heads of state and senior ministers.

Nabong said HSPH is eyeing partnerships with hotels, institutions, and other hospitality groups to support business growth in the area.

The company offers structured strategies that improve efficiency, enhance guest and client engagement, and elevate service delivery.

“For independent properties, I would look at service since structures cannot be changed. Service we can, by putting a standard. Whether one is big or small, it is always service and the people also. If we invest in training for standards like that of international chain of hotels, then we will be able to cope up,” he added.

With his experience in hotel management and operations, Nabong said he brings to the table standards in sales and marketing, commercial strategy and revenue management which he acquired from working at international hotel brands.

Clark Freeport was recognized as Asia's leading MICE hub during the 2025 World Travel Awards.

Clark International Airport Corporation, an agency tasked to oversee the Clark aviation complex, is set to build a convention center.

Nabong was joined by Lewie Paras, HSPH consultant for operations and commercials, during the PPC news forum.

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