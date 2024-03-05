Clark eyed as aerotropolis

CLARK FREEPORT --- Aiming to build Clark's reputation as an emerging aerotropolis, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) joined the inaugural Philippine Pavilion during the Singapore Airshow held last February 19 to 26, 2024.

The BCDA participated in the event along with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Department of Transportation, Clark International Airport Corp., Clark Development Corp., Asian Business Aviation Association, and Berthaphil.

The agency brought together leading industry players to showcase the Philippine aviation sector.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony that launched the Philippine Pavilion, BCDA Vice President for Business Development Erwin Kenneth R. Peralta pitched Clark as a choice destination for investors given its accessibility via air, sea, and land travel.

“Clark is perfectly positioned to become an aviation and logistics hub, being the only special economic zone that has its own international airport,” Peralta said.

The BCDA official also discussed the opening of the Clark International Airport to New Clark City Access Road, which was recently inspected by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He also mentioned the ongoing construction of the North-South Commuter Railway, which will connect Clark, Metro Manila and Calamba, Laguna.

Peralta said investors may enjoy ease of travel from Clark to the Subic Bay Freeport via the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, which the BCDA also built.

Peralta said the government is continuously improving the airside infrastructure in the Clark Civil Aviation Complex with plans to expand aprons and taxiways, and to construct a second runway in the airport.

These efforts are part of BCDA’s global and holistic development approach called One Clark.

This endeavor will allow subsidiaries to provide the scale needed to ensure that the whole Clark metropolis can compete with its Southeast Asian neighbors..

The Singapore Airshow, Asia's premier international aerospace and defense exhibition, offers a vital platform for industry stakeholders to build alliances and drive transformative changes globally.

This biennial event attracts high-level government and military delegations, along with senior corporate executives, fostering partnerships and sealing deals within the region.