Clark eyed as global logistics, aviation hub

CLARK FREEPORT -- The Clark Civil Aviation Complex in Pampanga is taking huge leaps to become a global hub for logistics and aviation services, with support from major international players that continue to pour investments into their facilities at the Clark International Airport (CRK).

This was disclosed by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) recently.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said the expansion plans of global companies like Federal Express Corp. (FedEx), UPS, and Lufthansa Technik AG will help the government realize its vision of transforming Clark into a premier logistics and aviation hub.

“With its own international airport and accessibility to Northern Luzon and Metro Manila via expressways, Clark is the perfect spot for air freight and aviation services—and international companies are certainly taking notice. We at the BCDA Group are excited to witness how these players will transform the landscape of Clark and transform it into a global logistics hub,” Bingcang said.

Last March, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (LIPAD), the operator of CRK, signed a partnership agreement with UPS for the expansion of the latter’s operations at the airport.

Expected to be operational by 2026, the expnasion will allow the company to strengthen its portfolio of integrated express, supply chain, and healthcare logistics services in the Asia-Pacific region.

LIPAD also signed an agreement allowing FedEx to expand and double the size of its gateway in Clark.

According to FedEx, this will enhance the company’s capabilities to support local businesses that want to tap the international market, as well as the growing demand for e-commerce, freight, and cold-chain shipments across the region.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines, a provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft, engines, and components, has also expressed intent to invest P8 billion to build its second hangar in Clark.

The BCDA vowed to undertake the expansion of CRK’s airside facilities, including taxiways, aprons, landside access roads, and utilities, to accommodate more aircraft movement, improve turnaround times, and enhance the overall operational efficiency of the airport.

This is one of the priority projects being pitched by the national government as part of the Luzon Economic Corridor, the agency said.

“In order to attract more investors and sustain the momentum for Clark, the BCDA is committed to deliver the necessary infrastructure and support to businesses. This expansion is only the first phase of our long-term development plan for CRK. In the future, we will also develop a second runway for the airport, among others,” Bingcang said.