Clark eyed as regional growth hub with NSCR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Clark Freeport is envisioned to become a regional economic hub upon the completion of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project.

The 147-kilometer NSCR will have a total of 35 stations from Clark to Calamba including the one in Clark International Airport (CRK).

The CRK station will host the first direct airport rail link in the country.

This will offer sustained economic opportunities to Clark and other adjacent regions, said Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista during the "Clark’s Ascent to Regional Hub: A Forum on Infrastructure for Growth."

“Clark will be the starting point of the NSCR. Eventually, the line will extend from here to Laoag in the North, to Cagayan in the East, and to Subic in the West. From Clark, this Philippine National Railway [PNR] line will extend from Calamba in Laguna, all the way to Bicol…Expect Clark to remain busy even after the NSCR has been completed,” he said.

The NSCR will shorten travel time from Tutuban to Malolos to about 35 minutes and from Malolos to Clark to about 30-35 minutes.

Travel time from Makati to Clark via airport express will also be cut to about 55 minutes, and Manila to Calamba will be as short as one hour.

The DOTr vowed to fast track the development, upgrade, and construction of big-ticket projects including the NSCR to promote growth and better connectivity.

The agency the project is also expected to bring convenience to commuters with efficient and comfortable transport alternative that spans a great distance, connecting Pampanga to Manila and Laguna.

Bautista said he is confident that Clark will be able to achieve sustained economic prosperity with improved transport infrastructures.