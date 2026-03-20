Clark Freeport eyed as digital infra, AI hub

Clark Freeport Zone is poised to become one of the country’s major hubs in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said this supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s agenda to strengthen the Philippine digital backbone.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera aired support to the Converge National Digital Infrastructure, which was launched on Friday in Angeles City.

The digital center will accelerate digital transformation and connectivity through data center expansions, fiber backbones, and subsea cable networks, the state-run corporation said.

The CDC added that the program aligns with Clark's growing role in the global data supply chain.

In 2025, CDC recorded P83 million in approved investment in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry.

"With the whole-of-government push for digital infrastructure gaining momentum, the Freeport is ready to host more data centers through public-private collaborations," the CDC said.

Devanadera joined First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda, Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy and Converge President and Co-Founder Grace Uy on a tour of Converge’s Angeles City data center, which is set to power large-scale cloud computing services.

“Today’s launch is more than just infrastructure. It is a clear signal that the Philippines is no longer thinking small when it comes to connectivity. We are seeing a shift,” Aguda said.

CDC Chairman Edgardo Pamintuan; Lawyer Helen Nicolette Henson; Special Assistant to the CDC President Ma. Zoraida Camello; CDC Assistant Vice President for Administration Bonifacio Tarenio Jr., and CDC Communications Division Manager Astrud Aguinaldo attended the event. (PR)