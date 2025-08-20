Clark Freeport eyed as skills training hub

The Metro Clark Advisory Council (MCAC) convened Tuesday, August 19 to discuss workforce development programs aligned with the needs of locators in Clark Freeport.

During the meeting, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Central Luzon Director Baron Jose Lagran of presented the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) framework, a national strategy institutionalized under Republic Act No. 12063.

The initiative aims to strengthen skills development through workplace-integrated training and curriculum co-designed by enterprises.

In his presentation, Lagran cited Clark Freeport as a potential growth hub for EBET implementation, given the area's concentration of industries and demand for specialized labor.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and MCAC Chair Agnes Devanadera; Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino; Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin; Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez; Porac Vice Mayor Jen Capil; CDC Director Nicolette Henson; Ananias Canlas, Jr. of the Provincial Government of Pampanga attended the event.

They were joined by MCAC coordinators from Pampanga’s 1st District and Tarlac, and representatives from various Public Employment Service Offices (PESO) during the meeting.

MCAC is a consultative body composed of the chief executives of Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Porac, Bamban, and Capas.