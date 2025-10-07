Clark hosts Moon Festival

Various government and private firms inside the Clark Freeport recently hosted the Moon Festival 2025.

The event was organized to celebrate partnerships and Clark’s continuing progress.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is one of Asia’s most cherished traditions, symbolizing family unity, thanksgiving, and harmony.

Traditionally marked by moon gazing, lantern displays, and the sharing of mooncakes, the festival embodies values of togetherness and prosperity —ideals that resonate Clark’s journey as a thriving community and investment destination.

The event was organized by the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Clark Global City,

Aeropark Development Philippines Inc., New Asya Pacific Foundation,

First Clark Hotel and Residences, Mabuhay Studios, and Gemik Clark Unlimited Sports Club.

This year’s festival carried the theme “Light the Skies and Celebrate Partnerships," which underscores the collaboration of Clark’s agencies and firms which continue to transform the area into a world-class hub for aviation, commerce, culture, and tourism.

Now in its second year, the Clark Moon Festival has evolved into a gathering of government agencies, private businesses, local communities, and investors.

“Today’s celebration is not only a cultural gathering but also a recognition of the partnerships that create real impact for people and communities. By lighting the skies together, we strengthen the bonds that drive inclusive growth, foster investor confidence, and ensure that Clark’s transformation into a world-class hub for aviation and commerce is matched by a community-driven spirit of progress and shared prosperity,” said

CIAC President Jojit Alcazar.

The program featured a giant mooncake, a lantern lighting ceremony, and cultural performances by the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) Imago Dei Chorale, PSAU La Granja Model Dance, the Lahing Mananayaw dance group, and

Filipino-Chinese and Korean arts.