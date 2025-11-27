Clark internal trade reaches P4.55-B trade

Clark Freeport's internal trade reached P4.55 billion in its first year under the Business Interdependence System (BIS), a program of the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains and improving operational resilience, a priority for businesses navigating global disruptions.

The milestone was announced during the second Business Interdependence Conference on November 21 at the Hilton Clark, attended by more than 200 business leaders from 119 companies.

The event focused on expanding partnerships and channeling investments within the Freeport.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera said the BIS is creating a self-sustaining economic ecosystem in which locators source goods and services internally to reduce procurement gaps and improve efficiency.

“Interdependence has bonded our locators together, creating new alliances and shared strength. The BIS ensures that what one locator needs, another can supply, right here in Clark,” the CDC chief said.

Launched in 2024, the BIS tracks and enables business-to-business transactions among locators, encouraging companies to buy from suppliers within Clark rather than sourcing goods and services externally. The trade value covers raw materials, packaging, construction inputs, food supply, and manufacturing components that would otherwise be imported or purchased outside the zone.

Devanadera emphasized the importance of collaboration by citing the principle that “the value of the whole is far greater than the sum of its parts,” calling on companies to view local sourcing as a strategic advantage, not just a procurement option.

CDC Chairperson Edgardo Pamintuan said modern development thrives best in interdependence, emphasizing the importance of the conference as a springboard for innovation, partnerships, and knowledge transfer.

CDC said BIS is now evolving into a policy-oriented platform, guiding supplier matching, performance tracking, and investment-driven reforms. The agency also cited the system’s role in shaping predictable outcomes for investors through clearer standards on supplier accreditation and trade facilitation.

Finance Secretary Frederick Go, represented at the event by Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA) Undersecretary Joee Guilas, lauded Clark’s model for aligning supply chain policy with investment promotion.

“Collaboration is our greatest advantage in a rapidly changing global economy. Together, we can ensure that Clark not only grows but leads,” Go said.

The conference also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between CDC and the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) of South Korea, opening avenues for regional investment and technology exchange. CDC said the partnership will support bilateral trade, manpower upskilling, knowledge-sharing, and smart-city development, important elements in preparing Clark for international investors.

CDC added that the next phase of BIS will expand local supplier participation in 2026 and deepen intra-zone linkages to maximize the collective economic value of Clark’s business ecosystem.