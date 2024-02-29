Clark Int'l Airport receives Routes Asia 2024 Awards

CLARK FREEPORT --- Clark International Airport (CRK) secured victory in the Under 5 Million Passengers category for Routes Asia 2024 Awards.

The airport's officials said this award recognizes the organization's excellence in route development marketing.

The accolade follows CRK's exceptional performance in 2023. The airport demonstrated significant growth by handling nearly two million passengers, the airport management said.

This outstanding achievement signifies a remarkable 160% increase from the preceding 12 months, showcasing the airport's resilience and robust recovery amid challenging circumstances, it added

Key highlights of Clark International Airport's success include the successful onboarding of five new airlines, four of which are international carriers, the CRK officials said.

The airport also expanded its network by adding 13 new destinations, underscoring its commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering positive trends in the broader aviation sector, they added.

“We are truly honored and delighted to be named a finalist in the Under 5 Million Passengers category for Routes Asia 2024. This recognition is a testament to Clark International Airport's commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in connecting the Philippines to the global aviation network," Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD) chief executive officer Noel Manankil said.

“At LIPAD, we remain dedicated to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration within the industry. This achievement reflects the hard work and resilience of our entire team as we continue to contribute to the positive trajectory of Clark International Airport," he added.

CRK competed against Cairns Airport, Australia; GMR Goa International Airport, India; Hat Yai International Airport, Thailand; and Sendai International Airport, Japan.