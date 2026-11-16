Clark, JCI made great things happen’ at World Congress

“In Clark with JCI, we made great things happen.”

With this message, Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera marked the closing of the 2026 JCI World Congress in the Freeport.

She described the international gathering as a demonstration of the Clark's capacity to bring together leaders from around the world.

Speaking during the closing ceremonies on November 15 at the Clark International Airport, Devanadera noted that delegates representing more than 120 countries gathered in Clark for the World Congress, at a time when the ASEAN Summit was also being held in Manila.

The CDC head said the event reflected Clark’s emerging role as a host for major international events outside Metro Manila.

She added that CDC backed JCI's decision to bring the gathering to Clark because of the organization's record of developing leaders and its international reach.

“We just thought that we should dream with you, that we believed in you, and that you had the courage, you had the determination, you had the vision,” Devanadera told the delegates.

The CDC chief also linked the Congress with Clark's broader role as a gateway, citing Clark International Airport and the Freeport's position in the Luzon Economic Corridor.

The gathering also marked a leadership transition for Junior Chamber International, with Alejandra Castillo of JCI Bolivia serving as the organization's 2026 President and Nihal Zoroğlu of JCI Türkiye elected as its 2027 President. Zoroğlu has previously held various international leadership positions within the organization.

Devanadera congratulated JCI's Ten Outstanding Young Persons awardees, saying their achievements reflected “vision and dedication for humanity.”

One reminder of the Congress will remain in Clark: a fountain developed in connection with the international gathering.

“So whenever you see a fountain anywhere in the world, please remember Clark,” Devanadera said, describing its continuous flow as a symbol of the continuing development of leaders.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a global organization focused on developing young leaders through leadership training, community initiatives, entrepreneurship and international cooperation, according to its official website.

JCI traces its origins to a youth movement established in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1915. Its World Congress is one of JCI’s major international gatherings, bringing young leaders together for leadership development, collaboration and cultural exchange. The 2026 edition was held in Clark from Nov. 11 to 15.

CDC had projected more than 6,000 delegates for the event, which also marked the World Congress’ return to the Philippines 28 years after the country last hosted it in 1998.

(Via CDC)