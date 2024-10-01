Clark locators fear Porac waste facility not ‘ready’

CLARK FREEPORT – Some locators within the Clark Freeport Zone have expressed concerns about the readiness of the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Porac to meet their waste management needs.

In a statement on September 27, 2024, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions confirmed that the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) had named Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. (PWS Pampanga) as the newly accredited sole service provider authorized to handle the collection of residual waste within the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

The new waste service provider, which operates a modern, large-scale materials recovery facility (MRF) in Porac, Pampanga with a capacity to process 5,000 tons of solid waste per day, is set to commence commercial operations in Clark by October 6, 2024.

PhilExcel Business Park, Inc., one of the largest investors in the Freeport with 220 tenants, said that PWS has yet to "visit their area or address their queries."

"Are they ready to cater to all of us?" questioned PhilExcel management in a communication, a copy of which was provided to Sun.Star Pampanga.

Prior to PWS Pampanga, more than 1,000 foreign and local investors in the Clark Freeport primarily relied on the engineered sanitary landfill of Metro Clark Waste Management (MCWM) in Kalangitan, Capas, Tarlac.

“Since CDC have already provided us the guidelines and we’re expecting Prime Waste to be present today to answer our queries. Firstly, are they going to pattern the same procedure as of that MCWM? Secondly, why until now they were not able to provide us their guidelines? Thirdly, were they able to visit our place considering we have 220 tenants,” the PhilExcel management further asked.

Locators have reportedly raised concerns about how PWS Pampanga can effectively provide the service as the company has reportedly not yet visited or inspected their facilities.

“MCWM does this procedure that before we even have contract with client, there is (an) inspection, orientation and on-site meetings,” said the PhilExcel Business Park, Inc. management.

It added: “We already spoke to them last week and till now we didn’t hear anything from them that is why we asked the assistance of the CDC president.”

A tenant inside PhilExcel also questioned the tight timeline given to them.

“All of us were only given one week to work with Prime. Too tight for all of us.” “May we know the reason why there is an abrupt change of hauler?,” the tenant asked.

Earlier, the officer-in-charge of the City of San Fernando Environment and Natural Resources Office, Maria Theresa Doble, also expressed fears the proposed waste facility in Porac, Pampanga, will become an open dumpsite in the wake of mounting complaints in Cebu City where PWS operates a similar MRF.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has reportedly instructed the PWS to resolve the issues of foul odor, contaminated stagnant water, and runoff during heavy rains allegedly from the Binaliw Landfill

As of September 20, PWS is undergoing continuous rehabilitation for over a year, following its acquisition in January 2023.

Ready to serve

In a statement to Sun.Star Pampanga, PWS Pampanga President Cara Peralta said they ready to serve clients.

“Our accreditation is crucial to ensure that our operations comply with local regulations and best practices, enabling us to engage effectively with businesses located within the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, including PhilExcel Business Park,” Peralta said.

She added that the company has proactively introduced to key businesses in the region, including Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), CDC, the Clark Investors and Locators Association (CILA), and the Pampanga Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Inc. (PamCham), among others, since the facility’s inauguration in June.

“With state-of-the-art equipment, our large-scale Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Porac, Pampanga, is ready to serve clients and partners both within and outside of Clark and Pampanga,” Peralta said.