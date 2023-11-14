Clark Marriott remains Tripadvisor’s No. 1 Hotel in Luzon

CLARK FREEPORT—Clark Marriott Hotel remains the number one out of more than 7,000 places to stay in Luzon, according to the traveler ranking by Tripadvisor.

This underscores the hotel's unwavering commitment to providing wonderful hospitality, as reflected in the consistently outstanding traveler reviews that position it within the top 10 percent of all listings on Tripadvisor worldwide.

Known for its five-star accommodations, world-class amenities, and impeccable service, Clark Marriott stands as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality industry. The Travelers' Choice award is a testament to the hotel's dedication to creating memorable experiences for guests, setting a standard of quality that resonates globally.

Additionally, its restaurants, Goji Kitchen+Bar and Smoki Moto have secured the top two positions amongst over 10,000 restaurants in all of Luzon.

As Clark Marriott continues to elevate the guest experience, this Travelers’ Choice recognition reinforces its position as a preferred destination for discerning travelers seeking a perfect blend of comfort and genuine hospitality.

This holiday season, the hotel looks forward to welcoming guests to a world of meaningful celebrations, flavorful dining, new experiences and wonderful moments.