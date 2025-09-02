Clark Marriott to host 11th Road to Give run

The Marriott Worldwide Business Councils Philippines, together with Clark Marriott Hotel, is set to make this year’s Road to Give brighter with Neon Rush, the first run of its kind under this annual initiative.

Now on its 11th year, Road to Give continues its tradition of bringing people together for wellness and purpose.

Happening on October 11 at 6 PM at Clark Parade Grounds in Pampanga, this year’s edition takes the colorful spirit of last year’s Kolor Run and turns it into a neon-filled celebration with lights, music, and movement.

Proceeds from Neon Rush will support Save the Children Philippines, focused on programs that advance children’s welfare; Plastic Bank, which reduces plastic waste while empowering communities through sustainable livelihoods; and the Marriott Philippines Associate Welfare and Recovery Fund.

The project provides assistance to Marriott associates and their families in times of need.

Each registration is not just an entry to the run but a contribution to causes that directly impact lives and communities.

Whether you’re a casual jogger or a seasoned runner, there’s a place for you at the starting line.

Participants may choose from 3K (PHP 950), 5K (PHP 1,350), or 10K (PHP 1,750). All slots include raffle entries, e-certificates, healthy snacks, and neon face paint, with additional perks such as race shirts, drawstring bags, glow caps, finisher medals, and finisher shirts depending on the category.

Registration is available online at smoke10events.myruntime.com/register/road-to-give-2025-neon-rush. In-store registration is also open at Decathlon Clark from 12 NN to 7 PM every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For inquiries, participants may contact Jner Manalang at +63 915 202 3092.