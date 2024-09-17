Clark Marriott welcomes new general manager

The Clark Marriott

Hotel has announced the appointment of Brian Hosik Shin as its new General Manager.

With over 26 years of international hospitality experience, Shin is set to lead the hotel into another era of excellence and innovation, the hotel said.

Shin’s extensive career includes senior leadership roles with globally renowned brands in hospitality such as The Westin and Sheraton, covering key markets in the U.S., Canada, and China.

He served as Area Managing Director for E Land Hotels & Resorts Oversea Division for its properties and assets in the Northern Marianas Island, China and Palau.

A seasoned leader in five-star hospitality, Shin has accomplished great successes and earned several accolades, including the Mariana Visitors Authority Best Hotel & Resorts Award, Businessperson of the Year from the Chamber of Northern

Marianas Island, and Best Sheraton Hotel of the Year in North America, Marriott said.

Shin graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management Administration and is recognized for his leadership, strategic vision, and passion for creating wonderful guest experiences.

Following the recent leadership change at Clark Marriott, the hotel said it is embracing a renewed commitment to delivering the ‘wonderful hospitality’ for which Marriott is renowned.

This change brings a fresh perspective aimed at not only maintaining the high standards that guests have come to expect but also enhancing the hotel’s offerings.

Marriott said the focus is on strengthening its reputation as the premier destination for both business and leisure travelers in the North, with plans to introduce new initiatives that will further elevate the guest experience and solidify its position as a leader in the region.