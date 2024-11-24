Clark named Hall of Famer at PH sports tourism awards

CLARK FREEPORT -- This freeport has been recognized as the first Hall of Fame awardee of the 6th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards (PSTA).

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said that this recognition underscores the Freeport's status as a leading sports tourism destination.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera accepted the award from PSTA founder and Selrahco President Charles Lim on Friday, November 22, at the Axis Bar of NUSTAR Casino and Resort, Cebu.

“We are so happy and proud and we would not have reached this stage if not for the support of everyone. We would like to invite you all to come to Clark. We have the land, water, and sky and we would like to invite you to please join us in Clark so you can experience Exciting Clark,” Devanadera said.

The Hall of Fame award cited Clark’s consistent and multiple wins as Sports Tourism Destination of the Year.

Clark earned the awards in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, which highlights its excellence in hosting premier sporting events that drive tourism and economic growth.

Clark has hosted major international and local sports events, including the Southeast Asian Games, triathlons, and marathons, leveraging its state-of-the-art facilities and prime location to attract participants, visitors, and tourists from around the world.

Clark accomodates an average of 100 events annually, drawing approximately 250,000 participants and visitors yearly, according to the CDC Tourism Promotions Division (TPD).

The PSTA, organized by Cebu-based Public Relations firm Selrahco, gives recognition to individuals, organizations, and destinations that have made significant contributions to the sports tourism sector.

This year’s event also honored winners in categories such as Tour de Cebu as Adventure Event of the Year; William “Butch” Ramirez as the Sports Tourism Personality of the Year; Robinsons Malls as Mall Sports Venue of the Year; MILO Marathon as Domestic Event of the Year; Subic Bay Freeport as Destination of the Year; Puerto Princesa City, Palawan as Organizer of the Year (Government).

Other awardees include Dumaguete City as Emerging Destination of the Year; Bellevue Resort- Bohol as the Hotel of the Year; City of Manila (Rock n’ Roll Running Series) as Destination Marketing of the Year; FIBA Congress 2023 as MICE Event of the Year; Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as Sports Association of the Year; Go for Gold as Charity Event of the Year; SM Mall of Asia Arena as Venue of the Year; and Cebu Pacific as Airline of the Year, among others.