Clark named most progressive region

CLARK FREEPORT — A national government official has named Clark as the most progressive region in the country.

“Economic progress in the Philippines has found its apex in Clark,“ Secretary Frederick Go, the nation's economic czar, said.

Go made the statement during his address at the 70th anniversary celebration of Guagua Rural Bank (GRBank) at the New Royce Hotel on May 8, 2024.

Go, Special Assistant to the President on Investment and Economic Affairs (SAPIEA), reported on the infrastructure projects and economic reforms advancing the region's growth.

“The Clark Freeport Zone, as you know, is comprised of two primary areas: the original Clark Freeport Zone, which is now a favorite destination for tourism investments, hospitality investments, and integrated resorts and golf courses,” Go said.

He stressed the significance of the Clark aviation complex, including the Clark International Airport, noting his past roles as chairman of the Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp.

Go emphasized that investments like the Airport-New Clark City Access Road will drive economic growth.

“There is no doubt that Clark will be the next or it really is the most important center for the country today,” he said.

“GRBank is also located here in the heart of what is currently the country's most progressive region, which involves and possesses the Clark Freeport Zone and New Clark City,” Go said.

The official's discussions with American and Japanese counterparts regarding the Luzon Economic Corridor, particularly the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas railway project, underscored investment prospects in the northern region.

He even expressed optimism about the potential of these initiatives for regional development and economic prosperity.

The economic czar emphasized key reforms achieved under the Marcos administration, including empowering rural banks, modernizing airports, establishing the Maharlika Investment Fund, and implementing capital market reforms like short selling, among others.

Leading efforts to boost economic growth and development in the Philippines, Go's office in the national government oversees priority sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, green minerals, food and agriculture, and steel.