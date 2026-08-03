Clark ready to host WorldSkills 2026

Clark is ready to host the WorldSkills Philippines 2026 National Skills Competition from September 8 to 10, according to Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera.

The three-day event is expected to gather the country’s top technical-vocational talents, industry partners, and training institution representatives.

Devanadera said the CDC has completed preparations to support the national competition and ensure the venue is ready for thousands of participants.

She added that Clark’s growing industries require a skilled workforce that can keep pace with investments in manufacturing, logistics, semiconductors, tourism, and other key sectors.

Around 350 representatives from the country’s 18 regions will compete in 30 skill categories during the event.

More than 2,000 participants, experts, judges, and delegates are expected to attend the competition.

The event is organized by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) as the country’s premier competition for technical-vocational skills.

TESDA Director General Secretary Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez said the competition will help in preparing young Filipinos to meet world-class standards while supporting the country’s workforce development.

The competition also serves as the national selection platform for Filipino competitors who will represent the country in international WorldSkills events.

The event supports Republic Act No. 12313, or the Lifelong Learning Development Framework Act, which promotes lifelong learning and industry-responsive skills development. |via Tristan Jingco