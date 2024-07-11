Clark ready to welcome more conventions: CDC

CLARK FREEPORT --- Officials inside the Freeport said during the second day of Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions and Exhibits Conference MICECON 2024 that Clark is ready to host more conventions.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera lauded the leadership of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) for bringing the three-day convention to Clark in Pampanga, and for their relentless support for various projects within the property.

As Clark hosts this year’s edition of MICECon, which brings together thousands of professionals, Devanadera shared updates on CDC’s ongoing and upcoming development projects.

These are expected to enhance Clark’s readiness and competitiveness to host more conventions in the coming years.

The developments include efforts to increase accommodation capacity within the area.

CDC bares plans to construct a convention and cultural center on its five-hectare property, and expand SMX Convention Center Clark over a two-hectare property.

“We are ready. We are ready to bring in more people, more conventions,” the CDC official said.

She highlighted Clark’s success in hosting conventions, such as the ANCOM in April this year, which welcomed more than 15,000 guests and benefited nearby areas including Angeles City.

“With your support, and with the national government’s support, and the private sector’s support, the locators—we have here 1,153 locators—we have 139,000 workers in the zone, all these contribute to making Clark ready as a MICE destination,” she added.

Devanadera also mentioned CDC’s accessibility via the Clark International Airport (CRK), the presence of main thoroughfares leading to Clark, and a railway project anticipated to enter its initial phase in 2026.

“Beyond the infrastructure are the hearts of our people, both inside Clark and outside, and within the region, to welcome you today, tomorrow, and the next time. See you during your conventions,” she said.