Clark records ₱77B investment in 2024

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has reiterated that the Freeport has recorded P77 billion worth of committed investments in 2024.

The CDC officials revealed this following the Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) 2025 held at Hilton Clark Sun Valley on Monday, September 22.

"We are removing red tape and instead offering our investors the red carpet. But more than that, we want to build a real community, one that is clean, green, and supportive of both global businesses and local entrepreneurs," CDC President Agnes Devanadera said during her speech at the event.

As global markets demand greater agility and innovation, CDC said Clark Freeport is redefining itself, not just as a destination, but as a dynamic business ecosystem built for resilience and sustainable growth.

The state-run firm said Clark’s leadership remains committed to inclusive and sustainable development.

At the Clark leg of PEB 2025, Devanadera also highlighted the Freeport’s unique approach.

“Clark is different because it acts like a local government unit (LGU) and at the same time serves as an enabler,” she said.

Devanadera said the Freeport supports both multinational corporations and welcomes partnerships with Micro, Smal, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Today, Clark is home to 1,213 locators and provides more than 146,000 jobs, underscoring its role as a major economic engine in the region.

CDC said it expands exhibit spaces, provides free venues for artists, and forges partnerships with hotels to promote local products, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can thrive within the Freeport.

“Our investors continue to expand, our local businesses are finding bigger markets, and our community remains a place where people feel good,” the Devanadera said.

The Philippine Economic Briefing underscores the government’s commitment to transparency and decision-making, the CDC said.