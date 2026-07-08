Clark semicon exports reach US$3.8-B: CDC

Semiconductor and electronics exports from Clark reached US$3.8 billion in 2025.

With this, officials of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) underscored the Freeport’s role in global supply chains and its position as a hub for manufacturing.

The CDC convened semiconductor and electronics firms on Tuesday, July 7, to discuss workforce, importation, and regulatory issues.

The consultation gave industry stakeholders the chance to raise operational concerns.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera said inputs will be used to improve services.

She added that policy and regulatory issues that need national government action will be pursued in ongoing talks with agencies.

“As estate manager and investment promotion agency, we must be sensitive to the needs of our locators. We will continue working with national government partners to address issues that affect operations and investments,” Devanadera said.

As of March 2026, Clark hosts 22 semiconductor companies that employ 4,289 workers.

Devanadera also presented CDC’s "Red Carpet Services", programs that streamline transactions, strengthen workforce development, and support expansion.

These include the Business One‑Stop Shop, Town and Gown Program, Business Interdependence Program, One‑Stop Processing on Wheels, and auto‑approval for qualified import and export transactions.

The CDC chief said dialogues with investors aim to sustain investor confidence, improve government responsiveness, and position Clark as the country’s model freeport and economic zone by 2040.