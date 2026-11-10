Clark showcased as North Luzon’s aviation hub at Hong Kong expo

The Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) presented its vision for the Clark Aviation Capital as a major aviation, logistics, and investment hub in North Luzon at the Super Terminal Expo (STE) 2026 held in Hong Kong from November 3 to 5, 2026.

CIAC President Joseph Alcazar led the Philippine delegation, which was joined by Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Vice President Richard Brian Cepe and Subic-Clark Alliance for Development (SCAD) Executive Director Carminda Fabros.

CIAC Chief Business Development Officer Melissa Feliciano served as a panel moderator during the event.

Speaking at a session on regional growth and airport development, Alcazar highlighted Clark’s investment potential and its strategic role in advancing the national government's Luzon Economic Corridor initiative.

He said the Clark Aviation Capital is being developed to attract global investments and position Clark as a competitive destination for international businesses.

As the developer of the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, CIAC is leading the transformation of the former US military airbase into an aviation-centered economic hub designed to expand investment opportunities and strengthen the country's aviation and logistics capabilities.

Among the key developments presented at the expo were the Clark National Food Hub, World Convention and Events Hub, Clark International Aviation Campus, and Clark Integrated Gateway Access Development.

These projects are part of CIAC's strategy to establish Clark as a destination for aviation, logistics, business, tourism, and related industries, while supporting economic growth across Central and North Luzon.

Alcazar said the corporation's participation in STE 2026 provided an opportunity to promote the Clark Aviation Capital and engage with international industry leaders and potential investors.

Organized by Informa Markets, in partnership with Hong Kong International Airport, STE 2026 brought together more than 6,000 industry professionals from over 60 countries, alongside more than 120 global brands and exhibitors.

Held at AsiaWorld-Expo, the three-day event featured over 80 conference sessions covering terminal design and development, operations and efficiency, and connectivity and mobility. It served as a platform for discussions on the future of passenger and cargo terminal development, technology, and airport operations.