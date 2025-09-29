Clark top investment destination in CL

Clark emerged as the top investment destination in Central Luzon for the first half of 2025.

The Freeport secured the largest share of pledged investments in the region, according to the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev) Region 3.

“Among the four key investment and promotion agencies in the region, Clark Development Corporation captured the biggest investment share,”DEPDev Regional Director Nerissa Esguerra said during the Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) held at Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort on September 22.

“Large investments at Clark Freeport Zone were recorded for tourism, [Information and Communication Technology] ICT, industrial, commercial, and services industries,” Esguerra said.

CDC President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera joined the briefing alongside Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Jake Bingcang.

The event convened national and regional government officials, business leaders, and investors to discuss the country’s economic trajectory and emerging opportunities.

Central Luzon ranked third among the most preferred investment destinations nationwide, capturing 11 percent of total local and foreign pledges, according to Esguerra.

The PEB is a flagship initiative of the Philippine government aimed at fostering transparency, investor confidence, and inclusive growth through timely updates on economic performance and policy direction. #