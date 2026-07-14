Clark toy firm need 3K workers: Capitol

Tanika Philippines Corporation is looking to hire around 3,000 employees for its manufacturing operations in Clark, according to the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Executives of the company, which manufactures stuffed toys like popular anime characters for export to various countries, met with Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol on Monday to coordinate the recruitment initiative.

The recruitment will be conducted in partnership with the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Pampanga.

The program is expected to provide employment opportunities for Kapampangans.

The Capitol advised job seekers to monitor the official PESO Pampanga page for updates and details on the recruitment process.