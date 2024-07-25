Clark Water commended for solar power expansion

CLARK FREEPORT— The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) commended Clark Water for expanding its solar power infrastructure.

"This initiative demonstrates Clark Water's dedication to sustainability, aligning with the CDC's renewable energy advocacy while effectively reducing energy costs and minimizing its carbon footprint," CDC president Agnes Devanadera said.

Clark Water General Manager Lyn Zamora said the expansion of their water and wastewater services included the installation of two new solar facilities.

These include a 19-kilowatt system at Yakal Warehouse and a larger 52-kilowatt installation at Pumping Station 1.

Zamora estimated that these upgrades will save approximately P200,000 annually.

In 2019, Clark Water, a subsidiary of Manila Water Philippine Ventures, ventured into sustainable energy by installing a 23-kilowatt solar panel at its waste water treatment facility.

This initiative resulted in cost savings amounting to approximately P500,000 right from the outset, Zamora said.

Currently, Clark Water's solar facilities contribute approximately five percent of Pumping Station 1's power requirements, resulting in monthly savings of P40,000-50,000, Zamora added.

Manila Water Co. Inc. said it prioritizes energy efficiency throughout its operations, adhering to ISO 50001 standards and the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act.

Zamora said the firm's renewable energy efforts in 2023 reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 4,126 tons equivalent (CO2e).

Next month, CDC said it will resume its Power of Choice Forum Series, focusing on energy, power management, sustainability, and policy within the Freeport.

The state-run firm said these forums are designed to educate stakeholders, facilitate dialogue, and foster collaboration on energy efficiency and renewable energy, in line with national government initiatives.