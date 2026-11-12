Clark welcomes delegates of JCI World Congress 2026

Clark Freeport welcomed young leaders from around the world as it hosted the Opening Ceremony of the Junior Chamber International (JCI) World Congress 2026 on November 11 at the Clark Parade Grounds.

Philippines once again hosted the global gathering after 28 years. This is the first time the Congress was held outside Metro Manila.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera said she supports the staging of the five-day Congress, which runs from November 11 to 15.

The event brings together 5,000 JCI members from 120 countries for leadership development, international cooperation, and civic engagement.

Delivering the message of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Kim Robert De Leon welcomed the international delegates.

He highlighted Clark’s emergence as a major destination for international conventions and tourism.

“This is also the first Philippine edition to be held outside the capital, highlighting Clark's emergence as a major destination for international conventions and tourism,” Marcos said.

The President recognized JCI’s role in developing young leaders and called on delegates to turn the ideas and partnerships formed during the Congress into concrete actions that improve lives and communities.

Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay welcomed the delegates.The official described the Congress as a celebration of young leadership and civic engagement.

“Your presence here is a powerful reminder that despite our different languages, cultures, and backgrounds, we are united by a common desire to help our community,” Angara-Mathay said.

Meanwhile, the CDC underscored Clark's growing tourism and events industry.

In 2025, the Freeport recorded 1.51 million tourists and overnight guests.

The state-run firm added that some 196 events drew more than 538,000 people.

Clark was also recognized as Asia’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination at the 32nd Annual World Travel Awards.

CDC said the JCI World Congress 2026 strengthens Clark’s position as a venue for global gatherings, fostering international connections while creating opportunities for local businesses, tourism stakeholders, and communities.