Classes resume on Monday at Pampanga High School (PHS)

The school said "the beginning of the school year will be filled with learning, discovery, and opportunities for students to pursue their dreams."

As classes opened, the PHS reaffirmed its commitment to provide a "smooth, safe, and successful school year for students, teachers, parents, school staff, and the entire school community."

As part of preparations for a safe return to school, the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted a school visit.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, Director of Police Regional Office 3 led the inspection of schools.

Mendez was joined by Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, Director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office; and Lieutenant Colonel Pearl Joy C. Gollayan, Chief of Police of the City of San Fernando.

The police officials' visit is aimed to ensure the safety and security of Pampanga High School students as classes.

The PHS said the school and city government officials work together to maintain a safe, orderly, and productive learning environment for students. (Via Pampanga High School)