Classes will go on as scheduled: DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday said that classes in all public and private schools will go on as scheduled despite the agency's implementation of a 4-day onsite workweek effective March 9, 2026.

On March 8, 2026, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara issued DepEd Memorandum No. 018, series of 2026, directing its offices nationwide to adopt a four-day onsite work arrangement from Monday to Thursday.

Friday has been designated as work-from-home (WFH).

The DepEd, however, said that classes will continue as scheduled and teachers will follow their existing school arrangements to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of classes and end-of-school-year activities.

Under DepEd Order N0. 012 series of 2025 (Multi-year Implementing Guidelines on the School Calendar and Activities) School Year 2025-2026 opened on June 16, 2025 and shall end on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, a total of 197 class days, including end-of-school-year activities.

The agency clarified that it released Memorandum No. 018 in compliance to Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued by the Office of the President of the Philippines, directing government agencies to adopt energy conservation protocols and flexible work arrangements amid rising fuel prices caused by the Middle East conflict.

"The WFH arrangement will apply to non-teaching and related teaching personnel, including contract-of-service and job-order employees. Teachers will follow their existing school arrangements to ensure the uninterrupted conduct of classes and end-of-school-year activities," it said.

Under the WFH scheme, personnel working remotely will be monitored by their immediate supervisors on their performance through accomplishment reports and their attendance via daily time records and individual daily logs.