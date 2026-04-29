Classes, work suspended in Magalang on April 30

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools, as well as work in government offices, on April 30, 2026, in celebration of the municipality’s 421st Founding Anniversary.

The directive was issued through Executive Order No. 16, Series of 2026.

Lacson cited the town’s milestone celebration and the need to allow residents, students, and government personnel to fully participate in the festivities.

According to the order, the anniversary will be marked by various activities aimed at promoting unity, cultural pride, and community participation among the constituents.

Despite the work suspension, a skeletal workforce will be maintained in government offices, particularly those responsible for essential services such as health, disaster response, and public safety, to ensure continuity of operations.

Meanwhile, work in private offices and establishments has been left to the discretion of their respective management.

The executive order took effect immediately upon its issuance on April 27, 2026.