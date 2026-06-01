Cleanup drive launched around Manila Bay

A coastal clean-up drive around Manila Bay was launched recently as part of preparations for the upcoming rainy season.

Dubbed “Oplan Kontra Bara Season 3,” the initiative is dubbed as the most extensive coastal clean-up operation in the Manila Bay area.

Fourth District Representative Anna York Bondoc said the activity is aimed at reducing the risk of flooding.

She added that it is expected to serve as a natural flood control mechanism by clearing drainage systems, creeks, and rivers that are often clogged with waste and debris.

The clean-up campaign is being carried out by the Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and DENR Estero Rangers.

Bondoc said around 1,500 beneficiaries of the DOLE-TUPAD program and personnel of different government agencies have been mobilized for the project.

Some 9,000 sacks of garbage were collected by volunteers in 2024.

The figure increased to 17,000 sacks in 2025, highlighting the scale of waste accumulation in waterways connected to Manila Bay.

The lawmaker expressed gratitude to participating government agencies for their support in strengthening the district’s preparedness on heavy rains and flooding this year.

“Oplan Kontra Bara Season 3 is a collective effort to keep our waterways clear and help protect communities from flooding during the rainy season,” Bondoc said.