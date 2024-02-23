Climate adaptation project launched amid El Nino

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local groups have forged an agreement for the Project Local Adaptation to Water Access (LAWA) and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished (BINHI).

The signing of memorandum of understanding was held in Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan over the weekend.

Project LAWA and BINHI will be initiated under the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Risk Resiliency Program of Cash-for-training and Work (RRP-CFTW).

The program aims to provide Learning and Development Sessions about Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation and Disaster Risk Reduction even in cash-for-work and cash-for-training to individuals affected by the El Niño phenomenon.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said LAWA and BINHI aim to strengthen the adaptive capabilities of poor and vulnerable families during periods of severe drought, mitigating the impact of food insecurity and water scarcity brought about by the El Niño.