Climate changed Christmas

The Christmas dinner table is not complete. There are very few apples, oranges and pears sold in markets. Many trees have no fruits because spring arrived so early that there are no bees to pollinate flowers. Insects have not adjusted to the change in season.

Even the rich have scaled down their yuletide celebrations. They no longer feast on lobsters, shrimps and king crabs. Ocean acidification has melted away the shells of crustaceans decimating their population. Coral bleaching has also significantly decreased fish catch.

Winter lasted for only a month and there is very little snow. Activities like skiing, skating, ice fishing, and snowman-building have melted away. Frosty the snowman is no more. It’s a boon though to tourism in Nepal. Mount Everest is now easier to climb because there is very little snow. It is the new favorite Christmas holiday destination.

In Antartica, people are both happy and sad. Happy because they can grow their own Christmas trees, mistletoes and poinsettias. Because of melting ice, half of the previously ice-covered continent is now habitable and arable. They are sad because polar bears, penguins and seals that once roam Antarctica are nearing extinction due to the loss of their habitat.

There is uneasiness though in Antarctica because several countries are claiming ownership of the land. The United Nations has agreed that countries which have been wiped out by rising seas are given priority. The Philippines was given a portion because several islands disappeared and coastal towns have been wiped out. Some affected residents who agreed to be resettled there will be celebrating their first white Christmas in their new home.

In spite of the three Signal no. 7 typhoons in November and early December that destroyed many houses and churches, there are still novena masses in evacuation centers. As earlier predicted by climate change experts, the Philippines was severely hit by strong typhoons which also carried lots of rain.

Disasters have not dampened the Filipino spirit. They are still celebrating the world’s longest Christmas. They make do of what is available to decorate their homes. They lament though that they can no longer complete their twelve round fruits for New Year.

In some Asian and African countries, the extreme heat has become unbearable that they don’t celebrate Christmas anymore. They are suffering from drought, hunger and heat-related diseases. It is the opposite in some places. Many cities and towns have been inundated by extreme rainfall. They too will have a gloomy Christmas.

In spite of climate change, we should not stop celebrating. The real reason for Christmas is unchanged- Jesus. Immanuel, God is with us. His love has not changed. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. Glory to God in the highest!

Merry Christmas everyone!