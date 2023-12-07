Climate emergency

The 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP-28) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change opened in Dubai last November 29. The session started on a positive note after all parties showed solidarity by agreeing to operationalize the loss and damage fund and funding arrangements. This is one of the actions that affected climate-vulnerable countries like the Philippines have been waiting and fighting for. Hopefully this positive spirit will continue for the rest of the negotiations.

Two days before COP-28, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 9084 entitled “Climate Change Resilience Act” which would declare a climate change emergency in the country and create a program to mitigate and address its effects.

The bill has several components. It includes the open sharing of data amongst the national government agencies, local government units (LGUs), civil society organizations (CSOs), academe, and the private sector. Included too is probabilistic Climate Risk Assessments considering all possible scenarios, likelihood and inherent uncertainties, associated impacts of climate change, and the climate change projections in extremes.

Another component is the multi-level national educational plan on climate resilience from

primary to tertiary levels of the education system, including the country’s research and development program. The children and youth shall be provided with climate education and green skills and included in all climate-related decisions and in all national, regional and international climate negotiations and decisions.

The bill requires that the link between health and climate change be reflected in decision making at all levels of governance. It also mandates that the right to a safe, clean, healthy, and sustainable environment shall be recognized and policies and processes to safeguard this right shall be adopted.

The proposed law also provides for increasing investment in climate change adaptation and resilience in critical services, such as water, sanitation and hygiene systems, health, and education. This is to protect the children, communities, and the most vulnerable from the worst impacts of climate change.

The last component calls for ecosystem protection strategies to be pursued. This includes insurance and financing, innovations and information technology, green-grey solutions or infrastructures, nature-based solutions, urban green spaces, and vulnerability assessment by LGUs assisted by the relevant national government agencies.

At the Senate, there are two pending bills which will most likely be consolidated. Senate Bill No. 2027 entitled “Climate Change Emergency Declaration Act” filed on March 21,2023 by Senator JV Ejercito and Senate Bill No. 650 with the same title filed by on July 14, 2022 by Senator Imee Marcos. Both are pending at the committee levels.

There is still a long way to go before the proposed law will be passed. Meanwhile, let’s hope that there will be positive developments in the COP 28 before it ends on December 12.