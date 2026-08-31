CLMA-Pampanga elects new officers

The Pampanga chapter of the Central Luzon Media Association (CLMA) has elected a new set of officers as it seeks to strengthen the solidarity and protection of local media.

The new officers were elected during the chapter’s general assembly on Thursday, August 27, at Jiro Japanese Restaurant in Orchard, Barangay Telabastagan in the City of San Fernando.

Jhoedie Mercado of CLTV36 was elected president. His fellow CLTV36 journalist Paulo Gee Santos was voted as executive vice president.

Jenna Parungao of Balitang-Balita was elected vice president for broadcast; Larrica Dinio of iOrbitNews, vice president for online; and Princess Clea Arcellaz of SunStar Pampanga, vice president for print.

Gerald Gloton of Punto CL was elected secretary, while Chris Espino of Newsline CL was chosen treasurer, and Glendy Sembrano of GNN TV44 as auditor.

The group's new board directors are Joe Asuncion of Balitang-Balita, Nelson Gonzales of NG Photography, Jennifer Salenga of Balitang-Balita, Jo Salazar of Newsline CL, and Joann Manabat of Pampanga Journal.

CLMA Pampanga said its new leadership will be guided by senior members of the local media community, including Chairman Emeritus Caesar “Bong” Lacson of Punto! Central Luzon, Deng Pangilinan of iOrbit News, Boy Santiago of RW FM95.1, Arnel San Pedro of Pampanga Newsweek, Albert Lacanlale of SunStar Pampanga, and Mark Allen Sison of BapNews.

The organization said it will continue to promote the welfare of media practitioners while encouraging professionalism and solidarity in print, broadcast and online platforms.

CLMA Pampanga also reaffirmed its commitment to uphold the code of ethics of journalism and protect press freedom as news organizations adapt to a rapidly changing media environment.