CLMA-Pampanga reaffirms commitment to public service

Members of the Central Luzon Media Association (CLMA)–Pampanga Chapter reaffirmed their commitment to intensify efforts against corruption and deliver accurate and timely news to the public.

During the renewal of oath of the officers, led by President Mark Allen Sison, on Friday, November 21, the group vowed to reinforce the role of local media in promoting community development and improving governance.

The organization is composed of 32 members from various national and local media outlets in television, radio, print, and online platforms.

Since its establishment in 2021, the CLMA Pampanga Chapter said it has provided news vital to communities and helped uncover corruption cases and irregular practices.

The group added that it has helped train aspiring journalists through its Campus Journalism Caravan, where members share their skills and experiences with students.

Sison assured that the group will continue expanding its reach, both in news delivery and community initiatives.

“This is our calling. Let us continue to serve the public in the best way we can,” he said.

CLMA Founding Proponent Bong Lacson, Regional President Deng Pangilinan, and other veteran journalists also pledged their guidance to the organization’s officers and members.

The association expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation of various government agencies, local government units, and the private sector that help ensure the timely flow of information to the public.

The event, dubbed Tipanan Da Reng Mikakalugud Ngening Pasku, was attended by Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera, Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin, Former Councilor Jay Sangil; Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino, Vice Mayor Jun Castro, Councilor Patricia Acorda; Sta. Rita Mayor Reynan Calo; Arayat Mayor Jeff Luriz; and Barangay Balibago Chairman Joseph “PG” Ponce.

Also present were Pampanga Executive Secretary Edna Vitug, representing Governor Lilia Pineda; CDC Director Nicolette Henson; Mabalacat City Information Officer Red Tolentino; civic leader Alex Cauguiran; fashion designer Mich Viray; and other government representatives.